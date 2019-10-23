BARTON, Brandon Alan Brandon Alan Barton entered the Heavens on October 15, 2019. Brandon was born July 12, 1983 in Spokane, WA to Ronald Alan Barton and Carla Marie Barton (Gore). He leaves a son, Riley Alan Barton; wife Brandy; children Aria and Brooklynn Barton and additional children Carter and Taylor Barton; brother Dustin Lee Barton; aunts, uncles and cousins. Brandon came into the world as a Shooting Star and went out a Super Nova. Memorial Service Sunday, October 27th, 3:00 p.m. at Shadle Park Presbyterian Church, 5508 N. Alberta, Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 23, 2019