Brandon Alan BARTON

  • "So happy to have met you Brandon! You always have had, and..."
    - Shawna Zellers
  • "My deepest condolences to his family and friends and all..."
    - Kristi
  • "Brandon im so glad i got to be your friend and roomate for..."
    - Karmalee Zelmer
  • "So so sad that your gone my friend. You will be missed..."
    - Chelsy James
  • "I will miss you Brandon you were taken way to soon, but I..."
    - Mindy Blair
Service Information
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill
2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115
Spokane, WA
99223
(509)-568-0354
BARTON, Brandon Alan Brandon Alan Barton entered the Heavens on October 15, 2019. Brandon was born July 12, 1983 in Spokane, WA to Ronald Alan Barton and Carla Marie Barton (Gore). He leaves a son, Riley Alan Barton; wife Brandy; children Aria and Brooklynn Barton and additional children Carter and Taylor Barton; brother Dustin Lee Barton; aunts, uncles and cousins. Brandon came into the world as a Shooting Star and went out a Super Nova. Memorial Service Sunday, October 27th, 3:00 p.m. at Shadle Park Presbyterian Church, 5508 N. Alberta, Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 23, 2019
