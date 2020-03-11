Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Ann SHERRELL. View Sign Service Information Hill Funeral Home Puyallup - Puyallup 217 E Pioneer Avenue Puyallup , WA 98372 (253)-845-1172 Memorial service 4:00 PM Hill Funeral Home Puyallup - Puyallup 217 E Pioneer Avenue Puyallup , WA 98372 View Map Memorial Gathering 5:30 PM Bethel Learning Center Spanaway , WA View Map Graveside service 12:30 PM Fairmount Memorial Park Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SHERRELL, Brenda Ann March 22, 1955 March 5, 2020 Our mother, wife, sister, gran, and friend, entered into Heaven at 64 on an early Spring Thursday in Puyallup, WA. Born in Valdosta, Georgia to Clarence Joseph Karahuta and Joan Nunny, Brenda was the middle child of five. Growing up in a military family, she lived in many places. One being Alaska with stories of skiing, ice skating, and experiencing the Great Alaskan Earthquake. In Missouri she enjoyed barrel and pole racing. Her family settled into Spokane, WA. where she enjoyed roller skating, bowling, dancing, and working with horses. In '74, she married Lee Sherrell and enjoyed 45 years together raising their three children with many nights of coaching their sports. She enjoyed being a second mother to all friends. Brenda's life focus was always family. She loved signs of spring and summer adventures with Lee touring the countryside and discovering hot springs along the way. She found the positive in every situation and enjoyed what life had to offer. She was our rock in hard times, lending an ear to provide comfort to all our decisions. When asked to sum up her 35.5 year education career in one word she replied, "perseverance." She taught us how to be a hard worker, a good friend and to be grateful for the simple things. Words cannot express how many people she inspired and how much she will be missed. Preceded in death by her mom and dad. Survived by siblings Joe, Susan, Helen, Patricia; husband Lee; children Dana, Jay, Craig; grandchild Carter; many nieces and nephews. Memorial service: March 13, 4 pm, Hills Funeral Home, Puyallup, WA. Get together 5:30 pm, Bethel Learning Center, Spanaway, WA. Graveside service: March 15, 12:30 pm, Fairmount Memorial Park, Spokane, WA.

