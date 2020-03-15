Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Kay (Baker) GOOD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GOOD, Brenda Kay (Baker) Brenda Kay (Baker) Good passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Spokane, Washington, at the age of 46. She was born to James George Namchek and Donna May Potts on March 12, 1973, in Spokane. Brenda had a passion for caring for animals and loved to find a way to add beauty to every aspect of her life. Brenda had a vibrant personality that sought to bring joy to those around her. Brenda is survived by her son, Christopher Baker; daughters, Donna Baker and Rebeka Baker; brothers, Michael Namchek and BJ Namchek; sisters, Gerri Perkins and Angel Konshuk; mother, Donna May Potts; step-dad, Doug Potts; grandmother Lucille Jones; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, James George Namchek. Please share your memories of Brenda on her Tribute Wall at

