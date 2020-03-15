Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda GOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Kay (Baker) GOOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GOOD, Brenda Kay (Baker) Brenda Kay (Baker) Good passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Spokane, Washington, at the age of 46. She was born to James George Namchek and Donna May Potts on March 12, 1973, in Spokane. Brenda had a passion for caring for animals and loved to find a way to add beauty to every aspect of her life. Brenda had a vibrant personality that sought to bring joy to those around her. Brenda is survived by her son, Christopher Baker; daughters, Donna Baker and Rebeka Baker; brothers, Michael Namchek and BJ Namchek; sisters, Gerri Perkins and Angel Konshuk; mother, Donna May Potts; step-dad, Doug Potts; grandmother Lucille Jones; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, James George Namchek. Please share your memories of Brenda on her Tribute Wall at www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now