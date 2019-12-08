|
STRINE, Brenna Lynn Brenna L. Strine passed away suddenly on November 28, 2019 at the age of 28 of undetermined causes. She was born on November 5, 1991 in Everett, Washington. Brenna is survived by her mom, Linda K. Strine, her dad, Roy A. Strine (Andy), her son, Landen and his father, Michael Sauls. She was predeceased by her grandpa, Lee Wilhelm and survived by her grandma, Margaret Wilhelm along with her aunty Vicki and her cousins Branden, Christapher, and Victoria. Brenna is also survived by her brother, Thomas, stepmom, Carrie and stepsisters Nicole, Ashley, and Alyssa. Her fiancé, David Bass, was to marry Brenna on August 22, 2020. Brenna is survived by many other family members as well as close friends. Brenna moved to Spokane Valley from Everett, WA with her mom when she was three months old. She attended Opportunity Elementary School until fifth grade and then attended the SDA Spokane Valley School through the eighth grade. Brenna completed her high school education at University High School in 2010. She worked at Payless Shoes from 2012 to 2017. It was a job she really enjoyed, as she loved both people and shoes. Her customer service skills were so proficient that she was promoted to assistant manager in 2014 and then to manager in June of 2016. Brenna's son, Landen Dean Sauls, was born on November 15, 2012 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. Brenna embraced motherhood with all of her heart. She was wholly dedicated to her son in every aspect- birthdays, holidays, and any days in between. In March of 2017, Brenna chose to leave her work at Payless to be a full time mother to her son. Anyone who knew Brenna, was aware of her artistic talents. She was a gifted artist- her skills at drawing were impressive, along with her ability for cooking. Brenna was a natural at just knowing what foods and spices would blend perfectly together. But most of all, Brenna's voice will be sorely missed. Beautiful, soothing, angelic, melodic; are just a few words to describe her lovely singing voice. Brenna, we will always miss and love you so very much. You really knew how to light up the room. Brenna's memorial service will be on Sunday, December 15th at 11am at the Otis Orchards SDA church at 4308 N. Harvard Road, Otis Orchards, WA. The family appreciates all the help from friends and family on GOFUNDME.COM
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019