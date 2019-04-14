Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenton Randal THIELEN. View Sign

THIELEN, Brenton Randal Brenton Randal Thielen, aged 47, resident of Spokane, WA, left this earth Saturday, March 30th, 2019. Brenton was born in Bremerton, WA and spent his childhood in Seattle, Alaska, Reno and settled with his family in Spokane, WA where he attended North Central High School. Brenton fulfilled his life's goals of becoming a police officer, working in rural Washington until leaving to work as a security executive. He is survived by his parents Elizabeth Thielen (Spokane Valley, WA) and Jay Thielen Sr. (Spokane, WA). His three amazing children Elizabeth Ann (21), Ashlynn Marie (19), and Kohlton Thielen (17) all of Spokane Valley, WA. His siblings Jacqueline Thielen (Gold Bar, WA), Carmen Thielen (Jerry Aney) (Monroe, WA), Jay Thielen Jr (Spokane, WA), Adam Thielen (Tasha Bright)(Spokane, WA), and Ken (Angie) Richards (Hayden, ID), and his niece and nephews Eli (Kayla) Thielen, Levi Richards, Laurali and Noah Thielen. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 11am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3606 Schafer Rd., Spokane Valley. Feel free to wear spring colors since we're celebrating his life. In lieu of flowers, donations to @KeepingK9sInKevlar will help fund bulletproof vests to Police K-9s. A blue donate button is on fb, or checks can be sent to: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, 3901 Airport Way, Bellingham, WA 98226. Please include Brenton's name in the notation for donation.

THIELEN, Brenton Randal Brenton Randal Thielen, aged 47, resident of Spokane, WA, left this earth Saturday, March 30th, 2019. Brenton was born in Bremerton, WA and spent his childhood in Seattle, Alaska, Reno and settled with his family in Spokane, WA where he attended North Central High School. Brenton fulfilled his life's goals of becoming a police officer, working in rural Washington until leaving to work as a security executive. He is survived by his parents Elizabeth Thielen (Spokane Valley, WA) and Jay Thielen Sr. (Spokane, WA). His three amazing children Elizabeth Ann (21), Ashlynn Marie (19), and Kohlton Thielen (17) all of Spokane Valley, WA. His siblings Jacqueline Thielen (Gold Bar, WA), Carmen Thielen (Jerry Aney) (Monroe, WA), Jay Thielen Jr (Spokane, WA), Adam Thielen (Tasha Bright)(Spokane, WA), and Ken (Angie) Richards (Hayden, ID), and his niece and nephews Eli (Kayla) Thielen, Levi Richards, Laurali and Noah Thielen. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 11am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3606 Schafer Rd., Spokane Valley. Feel free to wear spring colors since we're celebrating his life. In lieu of flowers, donations to @KeepingK9sInKevlar will help fund bulletproof vests to Police K-9s. A blue donate button is on fb, or checks can be sent to: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, 3901 Airport Way, Bellingham, WA 98226. Please include Brenton's name in the notation for donation. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close