CONANT, Bret L. Bret L. Conant entered into slumber, to await our Heavenly Father, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born on November 4, 1959 in Spokane, WA to Jack Conant and Norma Fricke. Preceded in death by both parents, he is survived by his older sisters Jackie Conant-Tielrooy (Don Tielrooy) and Brenda Carlson. He leaves behind his wife, Tracy Conant, his daughter Chastity Leszczynski and two grandchildren, Gage Stoddard and Kennedy Main. His nieces and nephews Erin, Tyler, Jennifer, Abbey and Ryan as well as his many cousins, extended family members and friends, will miss him. A memorial service will be at the West Central Multicultural SDA Church located at 1201 W. Spofford Avenue in Spokane. It will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 4:30 pm.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 24, 2019

