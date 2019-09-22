Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brett David JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Brett David March 15, 1957 - May 21, 2019 Brett David Johnson passed away on May 21, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Brett was born to Phyllis and Ralph Johnson in Missoula, Montana on March 15, 1957. He moved to Spokane, Washington as a young adult, and went on to graduate from Eastern Washington University with a degree in Marketing. Recently, Brett relocated to Tucson, Arizona. Brett is survived by his wife, Diane Eklund of Tucson, Arizona; his children, Erica Johnson and her partner Jimmy Spencer of Phoenix, Arizona, and son Miles Johnson of Denver, Colorado; his brother Dwight and wife Marilyn of Pendleton, Oregon. The family is comforted by memories of Brett's deep love for family and friends, kindness, sensitivity, creative talents, and wonderful sense of humor. Graveside remembrances will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Cemetery, 1011 N. Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brett's name may be made to the .

JOHNSON, Brett David March 15, 1957 - May 21, 2019 Brett David Johnson passed away on May 21, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Brett was born to Phyllis and Ralph Johnson in Missoula, Montana on March 15, 1957. He moved to Spokane, Washington as a young adult, and went on to graduate from Eastern Washington University with a degree in Marketing. Recently, Brett relocated to Tucson, Arizona. Brett is survived by his wife, Diane Eklund of Tucson, Arizona; his children, Erica Johnson and her partner Jimmy Spencer of Phoenix, Arizona, and son Miles Johnson of Denver, Colorado; his brother Dwight and wife Marilyn of Pendleton, Oregon. The family is comforted by memories of Brett's deep love for family and friends, kindness, sensitivity, creative talents, and wonderful sense of humor. Graveside remembrances will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Cemetery, 1011 N. Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brett's name may be made to the . Published in Spokesman-Review from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.