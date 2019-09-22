JOHNSON, Brett David March 15, 1957 - May 21, 2019 Brett David Johnson passed away on May 21, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Brett was born to Phyllis and Ralph Johnson in Missoula, Montana on March 15, 1957. He moved to Spokane, Washington as a young adult, and went on to graduate from Eastern Washington University with a degree in Marketing. Recently, Brett relocated to Tucson, Arizona. Brett is survived by his wife, Diane Eklund of Tucson, Arizona; his children, Erica Johnson and her partner Jimmy Spencer of Phoenix, Arizona, and son Miles Johnson of Denver, Colorado; his brother Dwight and wife Marilyn of Pendleton, Oregon. The family is comforted by memories of Brett's deep love for family and friends, kindness, sensitivity, creative talents, and wonderful sense of humor. Graveside remembrances will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Cemetery, 1011 N. Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brett's name may be made to the .
Published in Spokesman-Review from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019