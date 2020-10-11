1/3
1968 - 2020
MILLS, Brian Bond "Bubby" (Age 52) Our son Brian was born June 4, 1968 in Spokane, Washington. He passed away on October 6, 2020 after a courageous battle against esophageal cancer. Brian attended Central Valley schools graduating from Central Valley High in 1986. Growing up in Liberty Lake, he played soccer, beginning at age 8 and culminated his soccer years by traveling with a select soccer team to Europe at age 18. He attended SFCC after high school, achieving an AA degree. Brian was then employed by Burlington Northern RR as an engineer for many years. Brian loved his boys, Braden and Blake; his family; his many dogs; golfing with Chris and Steve, the Raiders, and working in the yard and garden. He had a multitude of friends throughout his life. Steve Ruef and Chris Walker remained his dearest and supportive friends throughout all the peaks and valleys. Linda Schmidt, his loving companion supported him through many difficult years and remained with him until the end. Brian faced many trials during his life. He was an inspiration to us for the way he took on these trials and was successful in overcoming all of these obstacles except his battle with cancer. He is survived by his parents, Gary and Kathy Mills; sons, Braden and Blake Mills; Shelly Mills, their mother; sisters, Melissa Morgan and Kerri Ann Quispe. Many thanks to Hospice of Spokane and the many doctors that cared for him. A special thank you to Dr. Greg Heinicke for his personal care and connection to Brian. Donations to Hospice of Spokane may be given in Brian's name. There will be no service due to Covid19 until Spring.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
5099242211
