Brian D. BROWN
BROWN, Brian D. (Age 77) Brian D. Brown, 77, resident of Priest River, ID, passed away peacefully in his home on November 9, 2020 holding the hand of his wife and soul mate Sandra Brown. He was born in Martinez, CA on January 3, 1943. His parents were Charles "Bud" Brown and Edna Brown. Brian was the youngest of three, Bruce Brown (deceased) and Tim. He married Sandra Brown December 10, 1994. He leaves behind his three biological daughters Anginette (Bill) Tucker, Arlene Brown and Rachel Brown along with three stepsons Steve (Debbie) Henry, Daron (Tami) Henry and Todd (Valerie) Henry. Brian was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brian served his country in both the US Army Reserves and the US Army National Guard from 1963 to 1970. In 1964, he graduated from Armstrong Business College in Berkeley, CA with a Cost Accounting Degree. Not long after, Brian pursued and obtained his teaching credentials from San Francisco State University. From 1971-1977 he taught fifth grade math in Pleasant Hill, CA. During his teaching years, many of his students often made light of Brian's resemblance to "Abraham Lincoln". His outdoor hobbies included fishing, camping, gardening, and golfing. Brian loved to go bowling with his wife and friends and play basketball with his stepsons. He had a love for watching sports and games on television along with playing table games - dice, cribbage, dominoes, password and rummy. A memorial service and reception will be held at the Blue Lake Community Hall, 9518 Eastside Road, Priest River, ID 83856 on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Wounded Warrior Funds. Thank you to all of the wonderful friends and family who brought so much love and happiness into Brian's life. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 15, 2020.
