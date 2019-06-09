Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Eric BISCHOFF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BISCHOFF, Brian Eric Feb. 11, 1969 - April 18, 2019 Brian was born at Travis AFB, Fairfield, California to Laura Barbre Bischoff and Navy Lt Donald A. Bischoff. His family moved to Spokane when he was three years old. He attended West Valley School District where he graduated from West Valley High School with 'honors' in 1987. Academics and sports were important to him. He played baseball and wrestled for WVHS. Brian attended Whitworth College (now University) where he earned a degree of Bachelor of Science in 1992 graduating Cum Laude, excelling as well in Biology and Math. He then attended Sacred Heart School of Medical Technology where he was awarded his Medical Technology Degree in 1996. Brian began his life's employment at Pathology and Associates (PAML) now a subsidiary of LabCorp. He headed the Toxicology Department where he was the Lead Scientist. After 25 years of employment, he became ill which led to his death at age 50. Brian is survived by his mother, Laura J. Hougen (Larry) and father, Donald A. Bischoff and his former wife Jacqueline Bischoff, his aunts Doris Murphy (Eugene, OR), Anita (Ron) Franklin (Spokane Valley, WA); Uncles Stan and (Linda) Bischoff (Palouse,WA); Wayne Bischoff (deceased), and numerous cousins. Brian continued his love of sports throughout his life and those who knew him enjoyed his dry sense of humor. His cat, (Buddy) was a constant companion. He is deeply and dearly missed by his mother who had the honor to be with him when he passed. Brian did not wish to have a service but he would be honored by a contribution, in his name, to the Student Scholarship Funds for the Sciences at Whitworth University, Spokane, WA.

