QUINN, Brian Francis Brian Francis Quinn died at home in Portland, Oregon on June 5th after a four-year decline from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis [ALS]. Sachiko, his loving and devoted wife of almost 25 years, and his son Brendan were at his side, as they were throughout his illness. Brian was born in Spokane in 1963 to John and Patricia Quinn, the youngest of 7 children. Brian was witty and funny and loved to tell a good story. He spent a lot of time outdoors with his father and siblings. From his mother, he found his love of reading and history. He loved to travel and experience life to the fullest. Running, biking, birding and hiking were precious to him. Brian graduated from Gonzaga Prep, and went on to receive his degree in Political Science from the University of Oregon. There he made many life-long friends. He never wavered in his love of the Oregon Ducks and spent many hours following his teams! Brian met his wife Sachiko Ukei while teaching English in Japan. They traveled extensively around the world before returning to the U.S. and settling in Portland, where their son, Brendan, was born. Brian secured a Master's degree from Portland State in Education and began a 20-year career as a teacher in the Portland School District. Brian loved to teach and he had a genuine passion for pedagogy. He made a difference in the lives of his students, and he imparted a lasting love of learning in them. Brian spent 18 years teaching Humanities at West Sylvan Middle School before the onset of ALS forced him to retire several years ago. Brian was an intrepid traveler and his summers read like a travel brochure. Sachiko and Brendan experienced many adventures with him, including sleeping in a remote Fire Lookout. He always included an annual trip to the family home in Sandpoint, Idaho and Christmas was spent in Bend, Oregon. Brian also enjoyed taking an annual summer cycling trip with his close friends from college. They dubbed it "Tour de Scrowl." Throughout his illness, they were there to support him. His passion for all things birding kept him going during his illness. Brian and Sachiko were able to visit Costa Rica after his diagnosis and they sighted 350 different species of birds, including the elusive "Resplendent Quetzal." Brian's family members are eternally grateful for the loving care Sachiko and Brendan gave Brian throughout his extended illness. Their dedication to his medical needs and support of his desire to continue his adventurous travels allowed Brian to face his illness on his own terms. Brian was preceded in death by his mother and his brother-in-law, Ken Hudson. Brian leaves behind his wife, Sachiko and his son, Brendan; father, John R. "Jack" Quinn; siblings: Tim Quinn (Wanda), Christine Hudson, Dennis Quinn, Eileen Sterling (Kelly), Maureen Hammond (Curt), and Meg Quinn; many nieces/nephews, great-nieces/nephews and numerous cousins. The family suggests remembrances to Portland Audubon, the ALS Association Oregon and SW Washington Chapter, or to ALS Therapy Development Institute. Friends are invited to share memories, pictures and leave messages for the family online at Mt Scott Funeral Home (mtsfh.com). A Celebration of Life for Brian will occur at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 14, 2020.