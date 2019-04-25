Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian James STEVE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STEVE, Brian James (Age 36) Brian James Steve, beloved father, son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 19, 2019. Brian, age 36, was born on March 15, 1983 in Spokane where he lived his entire life. His passions were being a great father, creating his daughter's unique hairstyles, attending family celebrations, reading books, and cultivating plants. He is survived by his daughter, Zoe; his parents, Don Steve and Jackie Hines-Steve; his brother and sister-in-law, Zac and Leila Steve; his sister, Delilah Steve; his fiancé, Jessica Sherod; his nephews, Dayson and Khairi; his niece, Imani; his grandmother, Sue Defender; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Brian will be remembered, loved, and missed dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held for Brian on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00 pm at South Hill Adventist Church at 5607 S. Freya St. in Spokane, Washington 99223. A reception featuring Brian's favorite foods: tacos, chips, queso, and salsa will be served afterwards at the same location.

