STINGER, Brian Michael After a lengthy illness, on April 30, 2020 Heavenly Angels carried our beautiful son, Brian Michael Stinger, into the arms of the Great Spirit and many loved ones. Left behind to grieve forever are his family and many friends who are left with broken hearts. Brian was born on June 20, 1984 in San Francisco, CA. He created life-long friends from Hamblen Elementary and Ferris High School where he graduated from in 2002. He carried a special place in his heart for San Francisco, particularly the Warriors, San Francisco Giants and he was always Forty-Niner Faithful. Very proud of his Native American heritage, he enjoyed July 4th celebrations at Flathead Lake, MT, pow wows, fishing, boating and Montana's natural beauty. He also enjoyed his time spent working at Northern Quest Casino. Brian was blessed with a terrific sense of humor, love of all animals, especially cats, and a beautiful smile that brightened up every room. His laughter and quirky personality endeared him to all. He was sensitive, musical, and artistic. A friend to all, he wanted to help everyone, he was a very kind soul. He was also an amazing cook, specializing in any and all things barbeque. Brian loved the holiday gatherings with all the family together, his presence was so special to us. His spirit will be with us at future holiday celebrations. Left behind to grieve forever are his father D. Michael Stinger, his mother Rita E. Joyce, brother Michael Stinger (Lindsay), 1/2 brother Jeffery Stinger (Lynne), in Polson, MT and Aunt Linda Chamberlain (Garry), cousins Christa Woods, and Kelly McCullough (Mark), cousins Hannah Jo and Joseph, his furry best buddy, Perseus and many others. There will be no formal services at this time, a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.



