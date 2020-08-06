MORAN, Bridget C. (Age 86) Bridget or Brenda or Bridie was born on January 17, 1934 in Lettermullen, Co. Galway Ireland She was the seventh child of 17 children, Brenda worked on a farm with chickens mostly. When she was 14 or 15, she left home for school in England. Brenda worked as a Nurse's Aide (contemporarily a LPN in the U.S.} Brenda emigrated to America in 1955, and worked in Chicago, Boston, and New York. She met her husband Thomas J. Moran in 1957 at a dance, and they married on June 26, 1958. Brenda worked at St. Luke's Hospital in Spokane as a Central Services Technical and prepared surgical equipment for surgeries. Brenda retired when St. Luke's Hospital was closed to become a Rehabilitation center. She worked for the hospital for 27 years. Brenda is survived by three siblings: Nicholas Kelly of, Co. Meath, Ireland, Margaret Faherty of London England, and Barbara Cannon in England. She is survived by her two sons John P. Moran (Edye) of Columbia, SC and Michael Moran (Hilary) of Olympia WA; three grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. Services will be at St. Thomas More, Spokane. Rosary at 6:00 pm Friday, August 7th, and a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11:30 August 8th. Please no flowers: Please donate to local food banks and charities that protect children. Brenda spent her tithe on helping children, especially those on Indian Reservations. To leave an online condolence to Brenda's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
.