BROCKMEYER, Bridget Donahoe Bridget D. Brockmeyer passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 under the loving care of Spokane Hospice with family members present. Bridget was born in Spokane, Washington on October 26, 1935 and was one of eight children of Dr. James R. and Bridget P. Condon. She graduated from Holy Names College in 1958 and earned a Masters of Science in Biology in 1960. In 1963, an opportunity to serve as a lay missionary of the Jesuit Mission took her to Copper Valley School in Glennallen, Alaska where she taught high school chemistry and biology. While in Alaska, Bridget met Myron E. Brockmeyer and married in 1969. In 1976 they became independent business owners, purchasing Richmaid Ice Cream Company in Lodi, CA which they owned and operated until Myron's retirement in 1995. Bridget returned to her calling and finished her professional career at North Idaho College working in the College Skills Center teaching reading and writing courses to adult learners. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who shared her passion for teaching and learning with all she knew. Bridget enjoyed her remaining years living on Hayden Lake, ID and in Spokane, WA. Bridget is survived by her daughters, Anna Galas (son-in-law John Galas) of Tucson, AZ and Andrea Brockmeyer of Longview, WA; grandsons, Caleb and Hayden Galas; sister Mary E. Conley; and sister-in-law Mary Ann Condon; brother-in-law Charles E. Wingard; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Myron E. Brockmeyer, and her siblings Patrick A. Condon, Dr. James R. Condon, Dr. John J. Condon, Kathleen A. Green, Michele C. Wingard and William J. Condon. At a later date, a service and burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery followed by a gathering of family and friends at the Glencairn Memorial Garden on Hayden Lake. Please visit Bridget's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org to leave a message of condolence.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.