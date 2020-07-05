DAWSON, Brooks Jerome "Jerry" (Age 86) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brooks "Jerry" Jerome Dawson on June 12, 2020 at Hospice House of Spokane, North. He was surrounded by loving friends and family. Jerry was born to Loretta Becker and Brooks R. Dawson March 15, 1934 in Beanville Montana. He moved with his family to Sagle Idaho in his early teens. Jerry served in the U.S. Army November 1953 through November 1955. After discharge, Jerry worked on a traveling crew that built bridges, putting his mark on the infrastructure of the country. In the early 1960's, Jerry moved to Tacoma, Washington where he completed a carpentry program. He soon settled in Gig Harbor, WA where he spent the majority of his adult years. He retired from the Puget Sound Naval Ship Yard where he continued his carpentry career. Jerry moved to Spokane, WA with a plan of quietly living out his retirement years. This is where he met with beloved Carmella Murphy who quickly became his best friend, confident, partner in crime, and fiancé. Their connection has been described as love struck teenagers bringing quality and spice to each other's lives. In addition to Carmella, Jerry is survived by one son (Jerry Jr.) and three daughters; Kathy Wiley, Amy Shapiro, and Laura Hollar. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and five brothers. At Jerry's request, there will be no memorial service. Remembrances in the form of monetary donation or volunteer time can be made to Hospice House of Spokane or any Veterans Memorial Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store