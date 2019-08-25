CURRAN, Bruce Alan (Age 63) Bruce Alan Curran, 63, of Spokane WA passed away on August 21, 2019 after a short battle to cancer. The celebration of his life will be held at his son's home, in the Spokane Valley. Bruce was born in Spokane WA on September 13, 1955. He graduated from Riverside High School. Bruce was married to Debbie Curran on August 15, 1981; They were happily married for 38 years. Bruce worked as a foreman for STA for 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, golfing and relaxing on beaches. They were Florida snowbirds where they enjoyed dancing at the squares, spending time with friends and family and more golfing. Bruce is survived by his wife Debbie Curran; son and daughter-in-law Matt and Tabitha; three grandchildren, Matthew, Alexis, and Carson; his sister and brother-in-law Susanne and Mark Ashworth; his nieces Jasmine and Gray Ashworth and nephew Patrick Ashworth. Bruce is preceded in death by his father George Prescott Martin; his mother and stepfather Mary and Phil Curran.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 25, 2019