Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Alan CURRAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CURRAN, Bruce Alan (Age 63) Bruce Alan Curran, 63, of Spokane WA passed away on August 21, 2019 after a short battle to cancer. The celebration of his life will be held at his son's home, in the Spokane Valley. Bruce was born in Spokane WA on September 13, 1955. He graduated from Riverside High School. Bruce was married to Debbie Curran on August 15, 1981; They were happily married for 38 years. Bruce worked as a foreman for STA for 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, golfing and relaxing on beaches. They were Florida snowbirds where they enjoyed dancing at the squares, spending time with friends and family and more golfing. Bruce is survived by his wife Debbie Curran; son and daughter-in-law Matt and Tabitha; three grandchildren, Matthew, Alexis, and Carson; his sister and brother-in-law Susanne and Mark Ashworth; his nieces Jasmine and Gray Ashworth and nephew Patrick Ashworth. Bruce is preceded in death by his father George Prescott Martin; his mother and stepfather Mary and Phil Curran.

CURRAN, Bruce Alan (Age 63) Bruce Alan Curran, 63, of Spokane WA passed away on August 21, 2019 after a short battle to cancer. The celebration of his life will be held at his son's home, in the Spokane Valley. Bruce was born in Spokane WA on September 13, 1955. He graduated from Riverside High School. Bruce was married to Debbie Curran on August 15, 1981; They were happily married for 38 years. Bruce worked as a foreman for STA for 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, golfing and relaxing on beaches. They were Florida snowbirds where they enjoyed dancing at the squares, spending time with friends and family and more golfing. Bruce is survived by his wife Debbie Curran; son and daughter-in-law Matt and Tabitha; three grandchildren, Matthew, Alexis, and Carson; his sister and brother-in-law Susanne and Mark Ashworth; his nieces Jasmine and Gray Ashworth and nephew Patrick Ashworth. Bruce is preceded in death by his father George Prescott Martin; his mother and stepfather Mary and Phil Curran. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close