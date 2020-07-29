BRUNETTE, Bruce (Age 72) Bruce Allen Brunette, 72, a lifelong resident of Spokane died July 20. After graduation (NC '66) Bruce was drafted and served honorably in the US Army. Bruce returned to Spokane and married Lynda where they raised two daughters, Michelle and Karen. He enjoyed year-round recreation on the Pend Oreille River and was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. As part of Teamsters Local 690, he drove a concrete truck for 30+ years. Services at Washington State Veterans Cemetery August 3 at 10:30 am (masks required). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Hospice of Spokane (in memo 'in memory of Bruce Brunette') PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210.



