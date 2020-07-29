1/1
Bruce Allen BRUNETTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRUNETTE, Bruce (Age 72) Bruce Allen Brunette, 72, a lifelong resident of Spokane died July 20. After graduation (NC '66) Bruce was drafted and served honorably in the US Army. Bruce returned to Spokane and married Lynda where they raised two daughters, Michelle and Karen. He enjoyed year-round recreation on the Pend Oreille River and was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. As part of Teamsters Local 690, he drove a concrete truck for 30+ years. Services at Washington State Veterans Cemetery August 3 at 10:30 am (masks required). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Hospice of Spokane (in memo 'in memory of Bruce Brunette') PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved