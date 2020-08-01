FARLINE, Bruce Anthony (Age 67) Bruce Anthony Farline, 67, passed away peacefully after a long health struggle, joining God and his parents in Heaven on July 9th, 2020 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane WA. Bruce was born in Spokane, WA, on April 6th, 1953. As a teenager, growing up in Spokane, he found joy in sports and his friends. He graduated from Joel E. Ferris in 1971, and went on to study ancient history at Eastern Washington University. He would later marry Karen Dahl-Green, and welcome his beloved son, Nicholas A. Farline, on June 15th, 1981. Bruce lived many years in Coeur d' Alene, ID, before returning to Spokane, WA, enjoying all the outdoor adventures the four seasons had to offer. Bruce was courageous, with a spirit that could not be broken. After his heart transplant, he was dealt a terrible hand with proceeding health complications. He did not give up, however, and endured so much over the next four years leading to his passing, when it was his body, not his spirit, that failed him. He showed strength that astounded his medical team, and that was evident in his ability to hold on until his son was able to join him in Spokane. He cherished fatherhood most of all and enjoyed time with Nicholas, traveling, antiquing, enjoying summers at their family cabin and watching football. He was an avid antique car enthusiast, and enjoyed visiting local car shows with friends, along with showing his own personal collection. Bruce was not one to sit still for long. His weekends were filled with overnight trips to visit friends and family, taking long drives with his son and dogs, or finding a mountain to ski or a lake to boat on. He believed in making people laugh, being kind to all, especially those in need, and being a good man, true to his Catholic faith. He loved children and was always generous with the local kids. Bruce had a larger-than-life image, and lived life to its fullest. He donated his time and finances in supporting the local food bank, women's shelter, and other community organizations. Bruce was always quick with a smile and laugh. And, right up until his passing, those around him were still wrapped in his indomitable positive spirit. He found great joy and success in his career in sales, working with clients across the Washington and Idaho markets, many of whom he would also later call friends. Bruce had an incredible lust for life, and extended kindness, generosity, and a welcoming feeling to everyone who was fortunate enough to meet him. He was an incredible storyteller, always quick with his wit, and never short of an impromptu magic trick. He is now free from pain and will have answers to all of life mysteries he so enjoyed reading about. He loved and gave, without wanting anything in return, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Ruth Edith Farline and Louis Anthony Farline. He is survived by his son Nicholas A. Farline; his sister, Diane P. Brooks; along with cousins Jim, Jerry and Bobby Frank and Susan Parker. He also leaves behind many cherished friendships he made along the way. Dad rest easy my friend, you are loved and missed.



