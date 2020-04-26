Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce D. BERGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERGER, Bruce D. Bruce was born in Murphysboro, IL on January 16, 1954. He was raised in the Seattle area, graduated from Shoreline H.S., and earned a B.A. degree from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA. He worked his entire career as a Commercial Lines Under-writer at Safeco Ins. Co. and retired at the age of 60. Bruce enjoyed gardening, family vacations especially Maui, being with his family and retirement. He is survived by his mother, A. Ruth Layne, wife of 41 years, Patty, son David (Patti), three grandchildren (Laila, Noah and Sky), sister Diana (Steve) and brother-in-law Richard. Bruce fought a 2 1/2 year battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed away at Hospice House N. on April 20, 2020. The family offers up many thanks for their care to both Hospice House N. and to Cancer Care NW.

BERGER, Bruce D. Bruce was born in Murphysboro, IL on January 16, 1954. He was raised in the Seattle area, graduated from Shoreline H.S., and earned a B.A. degree from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA. He worked his entire career as a Commercial Lines Under-writer at Safeco Ins. Co. and retired at the age of 60. Bruce enjoyed gardening, family vacations especially Maui, being with his family and retirement. He is survived by his mother, A. Ruth Layne, wife of 41 years, Patty, son David (Patti), three grandchildren (Laila, Noah and Sky), sister Diana (Steve) and brother-in-law Richard. Bruce fought a 2 1/2 year battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed away at Hospice House N. on April 20, 2020. The family offers up many thanks for their care to both Hospice House N. and to Cancer Care NW. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close