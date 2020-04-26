BERGER, Bruce D. Bruce was born in Murphysboro, IL on January 16, 1954. He was raised in the Seattle area, graduated from Shoreline H.S., and earned a B.A. degree from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA. He worked his entire career as a Commercial Lines Under-writer at Safeco Ins. Co. and retired at the age of 60. Bruce enjoyed gardening, family vacations especially Maui, being with his family and retirement. He is survived by his mother, A. Ruth Layne, wife of 41 years, Patty, son David (Patti), three grandchildren (Laila, Noah and Sky), sister Diana (Steve) and brother-in-law Richard. Bruce fought a 2 1/2 year battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed away at Hospice House N. on April 20, 2020. The family offers up many thanks for their care to both Hospice House N. and to Cancer Care NW.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 26, 2020