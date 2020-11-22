LAWHEAD, Bruce F. (Age 80) Bruce F. Lawhead, age 80, born in Iowa City, Iowa on December 9th, 1939 passed away peacefully on Novem-ber 12, 2020. One of six children, he attended West Valley High School in Spokane, WA, and graduated in 1958. He then attended Eastern Washington University (EWU) and earned a degree in Accounting. Bruce served as an accountant in the National Guard during the Vietnam War. He then went on to serve in the same capacity in the Peace Corps and traveled extensively throughout Korea and Africa. During his time in Korea, Bruce learned pottery and became a master potter, a skill he would eventually be invited to teach at EWU. After his time in the Peace Corps, Bruce spent two years working with the Amnesty Program in the White House under President Gerald Ford and maintained a passion for politics throughout his life. Bruce then moved to L.A., turned his attention to Hollywood, and became a location manager for many major films and television series. At the top of his profession, he was asked to teach a class on location management at U.C.L.A. along with his lifelong friend, Mr. Bill Bowling. Bruce was also instrumental in bringing the film Benny & Joon to Spokane and acted as location manager during the shoot. You can search for his name on IMDB.com
for a partial list of his many accomplishments in the film industry. Upon retirement, Bruce moved back to Spokane where he enjoyed many artistic pursuits (including teaching pottery), spending time with his friends, and supporting various charities. A free spirit and independent thinker, Bruce was a kind, generous, thoughtful, laughter-loving man who told great stories and had many lifelong friends. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Freda Lawhead, and his siblings Marilyn Kennedy (Bob), Donna Derosa, Claire Jenkins, and Gary Lawhead (Bobbie). He is survived by his sisters Nora Maier (Glenn), Helen Reynolds, and several loving nieces and nephews who will remember their visits with their Uncle Bruce as always being full of adventure and Twinkie Flambe'. The family would like to acknowledge and thank, Marilee Hudon, who has done so much for Bruce over the last several years, for which we are most grateful.