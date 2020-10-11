RAPP, Bruce Griffin Born August 17, 1968 at Fairchild Air Force Base, WA Bruce Griffin Rapp passed away unexpectedly in Spokane, WA Sunday, October 4, 2020. After graduating from University High School in 1986, Bruce joined the military and admirably served his country for a number of years. In 1988 Bruce enlisted in the U.S. Navy with the assignment as a Radioman in Naval Security in both Japan and Alaska receiving numerous Medals of Honor. Honorably discharged from the Navy, Bruce then enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve at Fort Hood, Texas. He was deployed and served three tours of duty in Iraq with the Combat Engineering Unit where he assisted in heavy duty vehicle and equipment maintenance. A country western music fan at heart, Bruce loved the outdoors and would often go fishing and hunting. Bruce is survived by his parents David and Linda Rapp; stepmother Neta McKenzie; his sister Robin Ball (Marc); his brother Brian McKenzie (Shanna); nieces Abby and Kira; nephews Will and Dakotah, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by David McKenzie, David (D.J.) McKenzie Jr, grandparents Howard and Genny Rapp and Gifford and Helen Walker. Military Honors will take place on Tuesday, October 13th at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA and attendees are by invitation only. In honor of Bruce, if you would like to make a donation the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help call the 24 hour National Suicide Prevention Life Line at 1-800-273-8255 or text "Hello" to the crisis text line @ 741741. To share memories of Bruce and leave condolences to the family, visit www.HennesseyValley.com
.