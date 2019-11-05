Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Maurice KYLLO. View Sign Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Send Flowers Obituary

KYLLO, Bruce Maurice (Age 92) Bruce Maurice Kyllo, 92 passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Bruce was born one of seven children to John and Juliette Kyllo in Moscow, Idaho. He attended school in LaCrosse, Washington, where he excelled in basketball and football. He married Ruth Elaine Morasch on April 16, 1949 and for several years they made their home on an irrigation farm in Pasco. They were youth group leaders at the Lutheran Church. The family moved to Rosalia for a short period of time where Bruce sold Fuller Brush items door to door and received top awards for his sales. The family returned to LaCrosse where Bruce farmed on the family farm before opening Kyllo's Grocery Store in 1962. Later, he took a position as custodian and grounds keeper in the LaCrosse School District where he worked until his retirement in 1990. Bruce was a member of the Selbu Lutheran Church, where he spent many hours planting trees in what was later called Bruce's Forest. In 1997 he was honored with the Citizen Stewardship Award by the Whitman County Conservation District for planting over 3,000 trees in and around LaCrosse. In 2010 Bruce's Forest was featured in author Martha Mullen's book, "Reflections on the Road." Bruce was so dedicated to his trees that one day when he found a moose wandering through the property, he jumped out of his pickup truck and chased it away at eighty-seven years of age. Bruce's family was the most important thing in his life. After a 12-hour day at the grocery store, he spent his evenings training his sons to become excellent ball players. He was very proud of Peggy's career at Whitman County Library. He supported his grandchildren by attending their sporting events and helping them improve their skills. His beloved wife, Ruth, passed away in 2003. In memory of his love, he dedicated Bruce's Forest to her with a stone marker engraved with her name and placed at the forest's entrance. Bruce is survived by his daughter, Peggy Bryan (Pete Bryan) of LaCrosse, two sons, Dennis Kyllo (Julie Neuffer) of Spokane; Terry Kyllo (Sheryl Kyllo) of Anacortes; his grandson Jason Bryan of Spokane; granddaughters Allison Bryan (Vicent Ibañez) of Prague, Czech Republic; Natalie Kyllo of Spokane; Shelby Kyllo of Bellingham; Lauren Kyllo of Logan, Utah; and step-grandchildren, David Ward and Kristen Ward of Spokane. He is also survived by a brother Dan Kyllo of Seattle. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, John and Juliette Kyllo, brothers John (Junior) Kyllo, Eldon Kyllo, Paul Kyllo, and sisters, Iola Beal and Dee Betts. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 11:00 A.M. at Selbu Lutheran Church, 6004 Mud Flat Road, LaCrosse, WA with Pastor John Cross officiating. Graveside Service will follow at Selbu Cemetery. The family asks that memorials be pledged to Bruce's Forest Fund, Selbu Lutheran Church. On-line guest book is at

KYLLO, Bruce Maurice (Age 92) Bruce Maurice Kyllo, 92 passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Bruce was born one of seven children to John and Juliette Kyllo in Moscow, Idaho. He attended school in LaCrosse, Washington, where he excelled in basketball and football. He married Ruth Elaine Morasch on April 16, 1949 and for several years they made their home on an irrigation farm in Pasco. They were youth group leaders at the Lutheran Church. The family moved to Rosalia for a short period of time where Bruce sold Fuller Brush items door to door and received top awards for his sales. The family returned to LaCrosse where Bruce farmed on the family farm before opening Kyllo's Grocery Store in 1962. Later, he took a position as custodian and grounds keeper in the LaCrosse School District where he worked until his retirement in 1990. Bruce was a member of the Selbu Lutheran Church, where he spent many hours planting trees in what was later called Bruce's Forest. In 1997 he was honored with the Citizen Stewardship Award by the Whitman County Conservation District for planting over 3,000 trees in and around LaCrosse. In 2010 Bruce's Forest was featured in author Martha Mullen's book, "Reflections on the Road." Bruce was so dedicated to his trees that one day when he found a moose wandering through the property, he jumped out of his pickup truck and chased it away at eighty-seven years of age. Bruce's family was the most important thing in his life. After a 12-hour day at the grocery store, he spent his evenings training his sons to become excellent ball players. He was very proud of Peggy's career at Whitman County Library. He supported his grandchildren by attending their sporting events and helping them improve their skills. His beloved wife, Ruth, passed away in 2003. In memory of his love, he dedicated Bruce's Forest to her with a stone marker engraved with her name and placed at the forest's entrance. Bruce is survived by his daughter, Peggy Bryan (Pete Bryan) of LaCrosse, two sons, Dennis Kyllo (Julie Neuffer) of Spokane; Terry Kyllo (Sheryl Kyllo) of Anacortes; his grandson Jason Bryan of Spokane; granddaughters Allison Bryan (Vicent Ibañez) of Prague, Czech Republic; Natalie Kyllo of Spokane; Shelby Kyllo of Bellingham; Lauren Kyllo of Logan, Utah; and step-grandchildren, David Ward and Kristen Ward of Spokane. He is also survived by a brother Dan Kyllo of Seattle. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, John and Juliette Kyllo, brothers John (Junior) Kyllo, Eldon Kyllo, Paul Kyllo, and sisters, Iola Beal and Dee Betts. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 11:00 A.M. at Selbu Lutheran Church, 6004 Mud Flat Road, LaCrosse, WA with Pastor John Cross officiating. Graveside Service will follow at Selbu Cemetery. The family asks that memorials be pledged to Bruce's Forest Fund, Selbu Lutheran Church. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close