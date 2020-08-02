1/2
Bruce Wayne CLEVENGER
CLEVENGER, Bruce W. Bruce Wayne Clevenger passed away in the presence of his family on July 23rd at the age of 72 after a short battle with cancer. His faith in God, expressed through the love of worship and song, gave him peace in his final moments, as it had throughout his life. Bruce served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. Throughout his life, he was a faithful husband, loving father and a loyal friend who spread joy and laughter wherever he went. He had a lifelong love of sports both as an athlete and as a spectator. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years Linda, daughters Michele (Aaron) Burtner, Tami (Phil) Rickson, and grandchildren Shaela, Janae, Josh, and Katie. When we all get to Heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be!

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
