SCHOONOVER, Brunhilde "Hilde" (Age 89) It is with great sadness and grief that we announce the death of our loving wife, mother and grandmother who passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019. She was born on May 25, 1930 in the Sudentenland region of Czechoslovakia in the small village of Niederullersdorf to Josef Redlich and Camilla Hasumann Redlich, the third of four children. She attended a one-room K-12 school. Her wartime years were traumatic with barely sufficient food for the family. At one point she contracted stomach typhus and spent nearly a year in the hospital. At that time there were very few survivors of the disease. Her father was drafted into the German army and sent to Russia where he was severely wounded and transferred to Italy to recuperate. Eventually he was captured by the Americans and became a POW. The Sudentenland was populated primarily by people of German descent who originally came there in the middle-ages. When Hitler and the Nazis invaded Czechoslovakia they bypassed that area and wreaked havoc on the rest of the country. When the war ended, the Czech government returned , this time as Communists. In retaliation for the Nazi wrong doings, the Czechs took out their frustrations on the populace of the Sudentenland. Hilde, then 15, and her family were evicted with no possessions, loaded into boxcars and sent to a labor camp in Poland (where there was no love for Germans). For the next year, she was forced to work in a coal mine. Eventually, her father was repatriated to West Germany and through the auspices of the Red Cross was able to get his family to Germany. When she was 21, Hilde immigrated to the United States as a displaced person, settling in Houston, Texas. She had virtually no money and spoke only limited English. Securing concurrent jobs as a caterer, movie usherette and pharmacy clerk, she established herself in this country. Since becoming a citizen in 1955, she has never missed voting in an election. Hilde met her husband-to-be, a young man in the Air Force in flight training, on a city bus and stood him up on their first date. Just six dates later, they got married. After 64 years of married life, they have lived in many places in this country and around the world. They adopted three children. Having worked in pharmacies in Texas, Idaho and Spokane, she became a pharmacy technician. During Expo '74 she was an interpreter, speaking Czech, German, Polish and adequate Russian. Hilde will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Frank, daughters Angela Schoonover, Veronica Smet, son Frank Schoonover and granddaughters Hilary Smet, Hanna Smet and Heidi Schoonover. Her parents and siblings preceded her in death. As Pope John XXIII declared, "Do not walk through time without leaving worthy evidence of your passage." Hilde did that memorably. Don't grieve for us, but celebrate her arrival in Heaven. Our special thanks to the wonderful and caring folks at Hospice House North for helping us through this difficult time. A memorial celebration of Hilde's life will be held at Whitworth Church at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, any donation in her memory to the Spokane Humane Society would be appreciated.

