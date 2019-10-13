Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryan Lee POWELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

POWELL, Bryan Lee (Age 46) Bryan was born April 10, 1973 to Marvin James Powell and Patsy Powell Hunt, and died in a vehicle accident October 8, 2019. His early years were spent in East Prairie, Missouri and surrounding areas. Bryan graduated from East Prairie High School in 1992. In 1994, Bryan moved to Spokane and in 1996 married Brook Sine. Bryan was committed to working hard in his trades which included; Schwan's, Sherwin Williams, Overall Laundry and BNSF, where he worked the past 14 years as an engineer. When he was not at work, he enjoyed camping, spending time with his family and friends, and working on cars. Bryan is survived by; his wife Brook; sons Brock (21), Bryndon (18) and Braxton (13); sisters Linda Alsup, and Pat Tummins; brothers; James, Jeff (Georgia), Roger, and Greg (Jolene). Preceded in death by his parents, sister Rhonda Lafferty and nephew Daniel Lafferty. He cherished watching his boys grow up and was so proud of who they are becoming. His laughter and southern charm were adored by his nieces, nephews, extended family and everyone alike. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. October 19th at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3606 S. Schafer Road, Spokane Valley. A reception will follow.

