JARED, Buddy L. a resident of Rockford, WA; passed away and began his journey home on August 20th 2019. Surrounded by his loved ones, his spirit shed it's earthly body to soar to the heavens. He was preceded in death by his parents; Emmett and Esther Jared; the mother's of his children; Nellie Reilly; Rebecca Mayfield; siblings, John, Agnes, Don, Doris, Viola, Lauren, Michael and his daughter Deanna Friberg. Mr. Jared is survived by his children; Sherry Canon, Sheila Burrows, Randall (Suzanne) Jared, sisters; Elaine Davis, Eileen Murphy, Gloria (Peck) Turner; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends. We were blessed with his presence and love. Buddy was a Marine vet. He enjoyed playing guitar and singing at family gatherings, he loved to fly airplanes, watch old movies, fishing and hunting and baking pies. His sence of humor and smile will be remembered most. A celebration in honor of his life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 27, 2019