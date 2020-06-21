CUNNINGHAM, Burnelle E. (Age 89) Our dear mom and grand-mother, Nell Cunningham, passed away June 1st, 2020 at her home in Seattle at the age of 89. She was born in 1931 in Cokato, MN to Edith and Rudolph Nelson and was the youngest of five children. She will be greatly missed by so many. She was always the first person to show up with a casserole for any friend or neighbor experiencing illness, loss, or need. Nell was widely know for her great cooking, especially her Polish Perogies. As a mom, she had open arms and an open door for all of the kids. Everybody loved Mrs "C". She was fun, outgoing and you could always count on her to speak her mind. For decades Nell was an enthusiastic member of the Hamblen Park Garden Club and Friday Musical Club. She enjoyed classical music, playing bridge, gardening, visits to her family in Minnesota, and visits to Seattle to see her grandkids. Nell's husband of 60 years, Al Cunningham, passed away in 2017. She is survived by her daughter Mary, son-in-law Andy, and grand- children Nina and Spencer, and by her sister Joanne in Minneapolis. A celebration of her life will be held in Spokane in September or October. Memorial donations may be sent to the Union Gospel Mission or Spokane Symphony.



