EISENBARTH, Byrdella "Skip" October 4, 1925 - March 18, 2019 Byrdella "Skip" Eisenbarth passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born at home on October 4, 1925 in Orchard Prairie, WA to a family who developed and grew sweet coreless carrots, known as Cutler Carrots. Byrdella attended Orchard Prairie Grade School and then John Rogers High School, where she was a baton majorette in the marching band, President of homeroom, served on Student Council, was a member of the National Honor Society and Girls League, just to name a few. After graduating high school, she attended two years at Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA. Byrdella married her high school sweetheart, Robert Eisenbarth, in 1945. Robert nicknamed Brydella "Skip" during their correspondences in WWII. Bob and Skip shared 73 wonderful years of marriage together and raised one child, Jay. Skip worked for Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company for 18 years in the commercial department, 15 of which were in management. She and Bob moved to Nine Mile Falls, WA. in 1960 where she was active in many local projects. She loved travel, music and dancing, especially to Glen Miller. Skip was a member of the Lake Spokane Association and served as den mother for the Cub Scouts. She was also an avid, competitive golfer, belonging to the Sunrisers Nine Hole Group at Sundance Golf Course, where she won many awards. Skip taught skiing as a volunteer for The Spokesman-Review Ski School in 1951, and was a member of the Selkirk Ski Club beginning in 1946. She also spent four years as a Mt. Spokane Ski Patrolman in the 1960s. Skip and Bob took many ski vacations with the Selkirk Ski Club, establishing everlasting, enduring relationships. The Tasman Glacier in New Zealand was the highlight of her skiing vacations! After age 70, Skip retired from skiing and she and Bob enjoyed wintering in Yuma, AZ. for fifteen years before returning to the Spokane area permanently in 2012. She always spoke fondly of her friends in Yuma. Byrdella is survived by her husband, Robert Eisenbarth, and her son Jay Eisenbarth. A celebration of life will be held on April 12, 2019 at 2 PM at the Ball and Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA. Visitation with family and friends to follow immediately after in adjoining room. Donations to Children's Shriners Hospital in lieu of flowers are appreciated. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019