SALSBY, Byron Kent (Age 74) Byron Kent Salsby died February 8th, 2019. Byron was born July 18th, 1944 in Sidney Nebraska to Minnie G. Salsby and Kenneth B. Salsby. Byron thoroughly enjoyed his role as 1st SGT in the US Army and impacted the lives of many people with his diligent work; he served for over 23 years and retired in 1990. In 1966, Byron married the love of his life Sandra Salsby, and they began their journey around the world. In addition to raising their two children, Byron and Sandra also raised two grand- children as their own. Byron is survived by his sons: Kris L. Salsby of Newburgh, NY, Kent E. Salsby of Salem, OR, Tommy J. Salsby, and his daughter: Chelsea L. Montenguise of Newman Lake, WA. Byron left behind a legacy of love built by himself, his wife and everyone who loved him. His example left a standing impact to those who encountered him, his memory will live forever. There will be a private memorial service with Military Honors for immediate family in the spring where Byron and his beloved wife Sandra will be interred together at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019