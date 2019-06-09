BRUNEMEIER, C. Mark (Age 65) C. Mark Brunemeier, passed away suddenly on May 28th, 2019 while working at the job he loved at St. Luke's Hospital in Spokane, Washington. He is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Lisandra and sister Musette, as well as many extended family. Mark was born and grew up in Manila, Philippines to the missionary parents Byrd and Angie Brunemeier, (both deceased.) In Manila he became fascinated with collecting WWII artifacts and continued this hobby throughout his lifetime. Mark was an honest, quiet, thoughtful and hardworking man. He served people throughout his lifetime with his tender heart and mechanical skills. Mark loved his Savior Jesus and will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Spokane, 511 West Hastings, on Saturday, June 15th at 11 am. Donations can be made to the Union Gospel Mission Spokane, Washington. Cheney Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 9, 2019