ELLIOTT, C. Nicholas "Skip" Skip Elliott, 67, died unexpectedly at home in Dayton, Wyoming, on November 30, 2019. Skip was born April 27, 1952, in Burns, Oregon the son of Nick and Roberta Elliott. He grew up in Spokane, Washington. He attended public schools and graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1970. Skip was an outstanding wrestler in high school and at Gray's Harbor College and North Idaho College. Skip was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, trapper and farrier. He was also an accomplished artist and student of Native American history and culture. Skip was a cowboy and loved horsesmost of them. Skip greatly valued the good friends he made in the Dayton area and always looked forward to sharing stories. Let'r Buck! Skip is survived by his mother Roberta Elliott, daughters Carly Lucero and Heidi Elliott, sister Cyndie (Phil) Osloond, brothers Dan (Toni) and Peter, grandchildren Silas, Jailee and Cheyanna and numerous nieces and nephews. At Skip's request there will be no service. Kane Funeral Home in Sheridan, Wyoming is in charge of his final arrangements.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019

