Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caleb Timothy RAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RAY, Caleb Timothy It is with great sadness and sorrow that Laura and I share the passing of our son, Caleb Timothy Ray. Born August 13th, 1980 Caleb, 39 years of age, passed away suddenly at his Newman Lake home, Thursday March 26th, 2020. Throughout his life Caleb was very focused, hardworking and driven to achieve his goals, always raising the bar. Becoming an Eagle Scout at the age of 13, he graduated from Deer Park High School one spring night in 1999. The next night he received his Associates Degree from Spokane Falls Community College, then the following evening we attended the welcoming dinner at Manitoba Park for Caleb's acceptance into the University of Washington. Here Caleb would say, "Go Huskies". Graduating in 2002 with a double major in biology and philosophy, he became a volunteer for the Union Gospel Mission. By 2006 he had settled into a wonderful career as the Contract Manager for Jubilant Hollister-Steir. He loved his job and the people with whom he worked. Playing high school football, skiing and snowboarding Caleb loved to play golf, read the Literary Classics, collecting things and hanging out with his friends. Caleb was preceded in death by both grandparents Eugene and Anita Coates, Nelson and Leona Ray. He is survived by his parents Tim and Laura Ray; his brother Jacob N. Ray and sister Jessica L. Ray. A Memorial Service is planned with the date and time to be determined. All those who wish to share memories of Caleb, leave condolences for the family, post photos or leave a Memorial Gift to the Union Gospel Mission, please visit Caleb's Tribute page and Tribute Wall at

RAY, Caleb Timothy It is with great sadness and sorrow that Laura and I share the passing of our son, Caleb Timothy Ray. Born August 13th, 1980 Caleb, 39 years of age, passed away suddenly at his Newman Lake home, Thursday March 26th, 2020. Throughout his life Caleb was very focused, hardworking and driven to achieve his goals, always raising the bar. Becoming an Eagle Scout at the age of 13, he graduated from Deer Park High School one spring night in 1999. The next night he received his Associates Degree from Spokane Falls Community College, then the following evening we attended the welcoming dinner at Manitoba Park for Caleb's acceptance into the University of Washington. Here Caleb would say, "Go Huskies". Graduating in 2002 with a double major in biology and philosophy, he became a volunteer for the Union Gospel Mission. By 2006 he had settled into a wonderful career as the Contract Manager for Jubilant Hollister-Steir. He loved his job and the people with whom he worked. Playing high school football, skiing and snowboarding Caleb loved to play golf, read the Literary Classics, collecting things and hanging out with his friends. Caleb was preceded in death by both grandparents Eugene and Anita Coates, Nelson and Leona Ray. He is survived by his parents Tim and Laura Ray; his brother Jacob N. Ray and sister Jessica L. Ray. A Memorial Service is planned with the date and time to be determined. All those who wish to share memories of Caleb, leave condolences for the family, post photos or leave a Memorial Gift to the Union Gospel Mission, please visit Caleb's Tribute page and Tribute Wall at www.hennesseyvalley.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close