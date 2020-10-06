1/2
Calidan MARTIN
MARTIN, Calidan Brittany and Zechariah Martin received news on Thanksgiving weekend that they would be welcoming a baby in the summer of 2020. Elated, they patiently waited for months to find out if baby Martin would be a boy or a girl. On March 24th they found out that a baby boy would be joining their family and a Star Wars themed nursery was born. By mid April they found out how incredibly special baby Calidan was going to be and that they would be meeting him earlier than expected. Friends and family safely gathered and showered Brittany and Zech with love, gifts, and words of inspiration. The arrival of Calidan on July 18th was providential and in God's perfect timing. Brittany was in the hands and wisdom of doctors who were able to diagnose and quickly deliver Cal. The doctor played Taylor Swift, insistent that this was a birthday party. Calidan weighed 4lbs9oz, he immediately showed the world what a little fighter he was. He spent 34 days in the NICU before finally joining his parents at home. While home, Calidan and his loving parents continued to show their strength as he was followed by various doctors and therapies with multiple appointments every week. During this time, Calidan was showered with love, snuggles, kisses, and constant prayer. On September 25th, Calidan was readmitted to the hospital. After 75 days with their beautiful little boy, Calidan was called to his forever home with Jesus in heaven on September 30th, 2020. He continues to be fiercely loved by his amazing parents, family, and large community of friends that surround him. Calidan touched the lives of all who knew him and his memory will be cherished forever. Brittany and Zech continue to find peace in Christ, knowing that their assurance and hope is in Him. They look forward to being reunited in Heaven. The Funeral Service is scheduled for today, Tuesday October 6th, 11:00 a.m. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home 1315 North Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA and will be Live Streamed from Calidan's Tribute page. Calidan will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. 17825 East Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99216. To offer condolences to the family and share memories of Calidan visit his Tribute page at www.hennesseyvalley.com

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
