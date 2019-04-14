Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin A. RIEMCKE. View Sign

RIEMCKE, Calvin A. Calvin A. Riemcke passed away peacefully in the early morning of March 26, 2019. Cal was born on October 2nd, 1926 in Yakima, WA. to Dr. Charles Riemcke and Lois Steen Riemcke. He lived in Yakima until the age of 13, when he moved to northern California. He graduated from Alhambra High School in Martinez Ca. in 1944. Continuing his education and athletic career he enrolled in the University of California, Berkeley, graduating in 1948. He played football at Cal for two years and was on the basketball team for 3 years. The 1946 Cal team, of which he was a member, earned a trip to the Final Four. Cal returned to Berkeley to earn his Master's Degree. Cal began his semi-pro basketball career in 1948 playing for the Oakland Bittners. Over the two years as a Bittner the team won championships in the USA, the Philippines and Mexico. In 1948 Cal met the love of his life, Eileen Falkner. They were married in 1949 and enjoyed a loving relationship for 69 years. They welcomed four daughters, Vicky in 1951, Robin in 1952, Karen in 1956 and Sandra in 1961. Teaching and coaching lured Cal into a 40-year career in education, spanning two states. He was employed at Alhambra High School, his alma mater, from 1950-1954, Oxnard High School, in CA. 1954-1956, College of Marin in Kentfield, CA. 1957-1969, Whitworth University, in Spokane, WA. 1969-1976 and the Yakima School District until his retirement in 1990. Success was found on the basketball court, beginning with his early careers at Alhambra H.S. and Oxnard H.S. One of his proudest memories was at Oxnard when they beat their arch rival Ventura for the first time in 20 seasons. This led to a tie in the league championship, followed by 2 more wins the following season and an outright league championship. Cal began his 12 year, Hall of Fame, coaching career at Marin in 1957. He was inducted into the California Community College Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2000 after compiling a league record of 128-36 from 1957-1962, winning seven conference championships one of which was an unprecedented undefeated season. Overall Cal led his teams to 199 wins in 12 years due to his high expectations, hard work ethic and rapport with the young men he was leading. Whitworth University lured Cal to Spokane in 1969 for a seven year run as head basketball coach, golf coach and athletic director. Cal was instrumental in the completion of the Pine Bowl to bring Whitworth Football back to campus. He also completed his book, "The Guard Freedom Offense for Winning Basketball". In 1976 Cal returned to his hometown of Yakima to head the Yakima School District P.E. and Athletic programs. During his 15-year tenure, he was responsible for a number of innovations, including the development of their Sports Medicine Program, the institution of a student assistance and alcohol program and the initiation of a middle level "all will play, no cut" athletic program. He also attained full district funding for athletics and created a K-12 district P.E. curriculum. He served as President of the Big Nine Conference, sat on the District 5 Executive Board and was elected Athletic Director of the Year in 1990. He was inducted into the Washington Secondary School Athletic Administrators Assoc. Hall of Fame in 2000. Cal was most proud of his ground breaking work in substance abuse and prevention. The Yakima County Substance Abuse Association, a consortium of school officials, county agencies, non-profits and the medical community all working together to fight substance abuse in young people was created with Cal as the interim director. Cal retired from his professional life in 1990 but experienced a full and active retirement. He took up painting and came to enjoy his time in art class, painting landscapes, many of which became their yearly Christmas card. In addition, Cal continued his active involvement in community organizations. He was a member of the Yakima Kiwanis Club for 19 years, serving a term as President. In both Yakima and Spokane, he was an American Red Cross volunteer, board member and President of the Board. He was also a national trainer for the Red Cross and a state board member. Cal was a volunteer with the INBC Blood Bank of Spokane for many years not only donating 11 gallons of blood but becoming a courier for the bank with Eileen. Leadership roles followed Cal wherever he went. He and Eileen moved into the Fairwood Retirement Community and within one month he was asked to be the President of the Resident's Council. He was also a member of Whitworth Community Church serving many roles in the church community. Cal is preceded in death by his brother Charles A. Riemcke, his sister Mary Schlegel, and his daughter Vicky. Cal is survived by his loving wife, Eileen their three children, Robin (Jerry Schrader), Karen (Mike Rohrbach) and Sandy (Mark Gardner), seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of which will miss him greatly but celebrate the glorious life he led. A celebration of Cal's life will be at 1 PM, Saturday April 27th at Whitworth Presbyterian Church located at Whitworth College. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to your local chapter of the American Red Cross, Run to Win Outreach, Whitworth Presbyterian Church, or visit your local blood bank and make a donation.

