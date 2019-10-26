|
HUDLOW, Calvin "Bus" (Age 95) Calvin "Bus" Hudlow was born on September 21, 1924 in a farmhouse seven miles north of the Spokane Valley in an area called Foothills. He passed peacefully on October 21, 2019 at the age of 95. He is survived by his two sons, Roger and Jim Hudlow. His wife Rae passed in November of 1998 and he never remarried. As a boy he helped his Dad on the family farm/dairy and could not finish high school due to his father's epilepsy and the need to do the work his Father became increasingly unable to do. He farmed the place himself for some 40 years. It was a small farm and so Mom and Dad had to work in the winter to supplement their income. Dad worked several places but the job he loved was working on Mt. Spokane as a roving (IE skiing) maintenance man. He kept the trails clear and blocked off dangerous jumps and obstructions. However he considered his primary duty was to make sure all of the hills with untracked powder were safe for the skiing public. Sometimes it took 2 or 3 runs to be sure. Safety first was his motto. Eventually, at age 52, Dad got his GED and went into a very successful real estate profession. He retired from that at age 62. My Dad was very active besides his hard work. He loved camping and fishing with his family at various creeks in the area. Our family also went camping at Priest Lake with other farming families for a week or two when the harvest was done. He loved hunting with friends. In his later years he would hunt by himself as he had outlasted or outlived most of his friends but had not lost any energy. He got his last moose on Mica Peak hunting by himself at the age of 89 on the last day of the season. He dressed it out, quartered it and packed it in the Bronco. When he pulled in the driveway at dusk with moose legs sticking out the back and even one out the front door window I knew I was in for a long night. The age of 89 is also when he shot his last hole in one at the 11th hole at Meadowood. He loved golfing after he retired and golfed for several years with the Over the Hill Gang of Liberty Lake and in county leagues. Dad was always quick to offer help to other farmers who were in need with harvesting, fixing machinery and the like. He earned the respect of everyone in the area. And he was a wonderful Father as well. A memorial will be held on Monday, October 28th at the Hazen and Jaeger Valley Funeral Home located at 1306 North Pines Road, Spokane Valley, Washington. The service will begin at 1pm. There will be light refreshments after the service. Please come and share your memories with us.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019