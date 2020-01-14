RUSSELL, Cal (Calvin) Cal, age 89, passed to eternal rest on Jan. 9, 2020. He was born on Sept. 24, 1930 in Cathlamet, WA and graduated from Olympia High School in 1948. Cal served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict. He was a Civil Engineer, employed by the Washington State Highway department and the Army Corps of Engineers. While with the Army Corp of Engineers he and his wife Carol traveled the world, working in Egypt, the Middle East and Africa. After retiring he and Carol became 'snowbirds', residing in Southern California and Arizona during the winter and enjoying their summer home at Deer Lake for many years. Cal is survived his wife of 42 years, Carol, his sons Dan Russell and Rusty Russell and daughter Jo Ann George, all from a previous marriage, and step daughters, Kim Sappington, Kelly Schafer and Karen Smith, eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the Chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall, on Thursday, January 16th at 11:00am. The family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Spokane, Cornerstone Court or the in lieu of flowers. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 14, 2020