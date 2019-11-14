|
SMITH, Calvin W. (Age ) Born September 10, 1935, Calvin Willard Smith joined his wife Barbara Louise Willard Smith in eternity on Tuesday, November 12 after complications from surgery. They are survived by four children and their spouses, Deb and Jed Jahn, Laurie and Bill Hunt, Corrie and Bill Schirmer and Cal and Stacy Smith. There are 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, with number 13 arriving in May, and their first great-great-grandchild due in February; three nephews, Brad and Scott Smith and their families and Bud Brisson and his daughter, and numerous cousins. Cal's life was one of humor, hard work and love. His legacy is clearly imprinted on the people who had the honor of knowing him. His easy ability to make friends, join a conversation, or become a mentor was a wonderful gift he possessed. His love for his wife and family were more important to him than anything. He helped us each to learn and grow, reach and succeed. He will be deeply missed, but he loved the Lord and his wife, and he's content, healed and whole now. There will be a memorial service held at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division Street in Spokane on Saturday, November 16, 2019 beginning at 1:00pm. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Calvin's online guestbook.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 14, 2019