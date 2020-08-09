1/1
Camden Gay "Cammie" BAIRD
BAIRD, Camden "Cammie" (Age 58) Camden Gay Baird, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She was born December 25, 1961 in Kodiak, AK and grew up in Pendleton, OR, graduating from Pendleton High School. She went on to attend Oregon State University and Eastern Oregon State College, earning a degree in Accounting. Cammie relocated to Spokane in 1992 with her husband and children where she worked for many years in the area as a CPA. Growing up in Eastern Oregon, Cammie found a love for the outdoors, enjoying camping, fishing, exploring, and skiing with her family. She also found joy in sewing, crafting many beautiful quilts and creating many life-long friendships over the years. Cammie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Marvin Baird; her children, Matthew (Allison) Baird and Emily (Dusty Brown) Baird; her grandchildren Aiden Brodeur and Harper Baird; her mother Ivalee Rodda; her brother and sister, Billy Rodda and Jana (Tony) Divine; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews among other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, William A Rodda and grandparents. Cammie's family will remember her privately in a celebration of life. She will be missed by many family and friends. To share memories of Cammie and leave condolences for the family, visit hennesseyvalley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 9, 2020.
