WEIGEL, Camilla Marie (Sodemann) (Age 43) Passed away in Nampa, Idaho, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, she was born May 29, 1976 in Spokane, Washington, the youngest daughter of Ib and Kirsten Sodemann. Camilla will be fondly remembered in many aspects of her caring nature and of her relentless sense of humor. She grew up in Mead, WA and spent a good amount of time on her horse Shane. She was active in 4-H and was an exceptional rider who won many ribbons during her show seasons. She was also very skilled in target shooting, a talent inherited by her father. Camilla was a Mead Senior High School graduate and eventually moved to Nampa, ID, where she accepted a position with Micron PC. During this time, she met and married Richard Weigel and had three beautiful daughters. It was very important to Camilla to be home with her girls which she was able to do with much support from her husband Rick. She had many friends and a few that she held dearest to her heart. A special thank you go out to all of Camilla's friends who have been there for her, supported her, loved her, listened to her, and most of all laughed with her. Camilla loved the ocean; we had many a family memory on the coast. In past and present. A favorite family vacation was to Mexico, something her husband loved to plan out year after year. So many memories made in such a short time with her. Camilla's legacy will live on through her three beautiful daughters who will carry on her strength and perseverance. Camilla is survived by her husband Richard Weigel, daughters Jolene, Kara, and Evelyn, all of Nampa, ID; her mother Kirsten Sodemann, sisters Christina Sodemann-Perkins (Dale), Maria Sodemann-Stern (Sean); and countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended family in Denmark. Preceded in death by her father Ib Sodemann, January 27, 2019. Services to be held at the following locations: Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00am, Messiah Lutheran Church, 534 W. Iowa Ave., Nampa, ID 83686. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 5:00pm, Ball and Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA 99205. Monday July 1, 2019 at 10:00 am, Graveside Service, Peone Prairie Cemetery, Mead, WA 99021. "Though we live on, not by our own will or grace, but of that of our Father as He guides us through the valleys and mountains of this life. Camilla is now under His wing and on her horse riding through the waves and smiling down on her loved ones always.. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 26, 2019