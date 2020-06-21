BEEBE, Camille Marie Camille Marie Colstad Beebe was born October 31, 1950 to Glenn H. and Lucille Smith Colstad in Wallace, Idaho and passed away peacefully at the Hospice of North Idaho Schneidmiller House on November 9, 2019. Camie attended Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Wallace, graduated from Wallace High School in 1968, attended North Idaho College from 1972-1974, and Lewis & Clark State College graduating with a BA in nursing in 1991. She worked for Kootenai Health for 11 years as well as North Idaho Home Health for 15 years. Camie was a life-long resident of Idaho and very proud of her Silver Valley roots. Camie and Jack Beebe were married on May 18, 1991. In addition, she took on the shared responsibilities of Jack's two children Brandie and Josh. Camie and Jack were members of the Hayden Lake Country Club, where she was an active member of the lady's nine hole golf group. Other than spending time with family and close friends, Camie's happiest moments were spent backpacking into most of the wilderness areas of Montana and Idaho, gardening, on the golf course, bone fishing, traveling and attending every one of her grandchildren's activities. She was the consummate "Gramille" and loved her three grandchildren with heart and soul. Also sharing in that love were a niece Casey Fielder (Aaron) of Spokane, WA and a nephew Joe Barratt (Sarah) of Snohomish, WA, who were like her own kids and adored their Aunt Camie very much. She instilled in all of them to finish what you start, to stand your own ground, to be heard, to always clean as you go, and to take the high road. She was a great role model and left her mark on their lives. Camie is survived by her husband, Jack, children Brandie Chapman (Mike) of Hayden Lake, Josh Beebe (Chelsea) of Coeur d'Alene, grandchildren Ryan and Reilley Chapman and Brodie Beebe, her sister, Connie Barratt (Brent) of Fairfield, WA, her brother Ronn Colstad of Spokane Valley, brother-in-law Rick Beebe (Rosetta) of Moscow, her sister-in-law Susie Munson (Rick) of Coeur d'Alene, five nieces, four nephews, ten great-nieces, ten great-nephews, two great-great-nieces, one special auntie A, extended family in Spokane, Wallace and Oak Harbor and a number of very close friends that she considered family. Camie is preceded in death by her mother in 1979 and father in 2013. A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the medical personnel involved in Camie's care over the last ten years. You made it a miracle! The family will have a celebration of Camie's life in the spring, when her snow-bird friends return home, flowers are blooming and the birds are singing. A notice will be posted as to the location and time of celebration as spring gets closer. In lieu of flowers the family suggests gifts to the Lake City Community Food Bank, 6000 N. Ramsey Rd., Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815.



