SCOVILLE, Candice Rose "Candy" Candice Rose Scoville was born on July 26, 1955 to Robert "Bob" and Wilda "Granny" Cameron in Spokane, WA. She passed away on May 13, 2020 in her battle with diabetic renal failure. She is survived by her oldest son David Scoville, his partner Sonia, youngest son Matt Scoville, his wife Megan, her beloved grandchildren Ryan and Ali, and her nephew Tony. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, Bob and Wilda Cameron. Candy shared a love of family that could only be equaled in strength to her mother. She lived and loved life as it came and cared deeply for those closest to her, especially her children and grandchildren. Once she became a grandmother, she found a new meaning to life and a vigor that would rival anyone. That can still easily be seen in any photograph with Ryan and Ali. She loved them with the same tenacious and incredible heart that "Granny" Wilda loved Davey and Matt. In the face of adversity, she was never stronger. She held on with the same unwavering hard-headedness that she had shared in common with her mother. The memories, the experiences, and the connections that anyone shared with her will never be lost and most certainly will never be forgotten. Her spirit is free now and she is no longer in the pain that she would never truly show anyone. We love you Mom, you are forever in the missing piece of our hearts until we can be together again. Her celebration of life is planned for July 25th, 2020 at 2pm at the private residence of dear friends, Bill and Julie McCullough (21510 E. Harvard Vistas Lane, Newman Lake, WA 99025). In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that a donation be made to the American Diabetes Association in her honor at www.diabetes.org or 1-800-DIABETES.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 10, 2020.