ZINGRAF, Carl E. (Age 91) Carl E. Zinkgraf of Spokane, Washington passed away August 19, 2019 of natural causes. He was born in Spokane on February 2, 1928. Carl graduated from Gonzaga Prep and then Gonzaga University. He served in the army and was a partner in Zinkgraf Well Drilling with brothers Jack and James. He retired in 1988. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and loved very much. He is survived by wife Jean of 66 years, daughters Sheila (Ray) Short and Sharon Meyers, sons Gerald (Kathy), Kenneth (Teresa), Gary, and Dale (Tina), nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and brothers Jack and Jim. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, sons Donald and Larry, his twin sister Jean and brother Robert. Viewing is on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Hennessey's on Division. There will be a gravesite service on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions are suggested in Carl's name to . To leave an online condolence to Carl's family, please visit our website at

