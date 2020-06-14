FUNSETH, Carl Edward November 6, 1931 - March 3, 2020 Carl Funseth passed away on March 3, 2020, after falling ill just two days after his 88th birthday. He was a lifelong resident of the Lilac City and a well-known local artist whose paintings straddled impressionism and naturalism. Carl had dedicated most of his professional career to creating beloved scenes of the Spokane we once knew. He was the firstborn child of Carl L. And Gladys Malmoe Funseth. His father's family immigrated from Sweden in 1905. As a teenager, Carl developed a love of automobiles and would make drawings of cars he had designed. He incorporated cars in many of his later paintings. Carl also had a natural talent for golf growing up and competed with his younger brother, Rod Funseth, at Downriver Golf Course for the City Junior Championship, each brother having won the title in separate years. In addition, Carl qualified and played in the U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship. He graduated from North Central High School in 1950, where he had been captain of the golf team. After a short stint at the University of Idaho, Carl joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1952 to 1954, mostly in the Korean War. Following his time in the military, he married Darlene Koefod in 1954 and they had one son, Greg, who lives in Salt Lake City with his wife Karen. Carl worked at various jobs in Spokane but mostly in the banking field. His passion for art, and the mostly self-taught talent he possessed, led him to painting in oils which became his full-time career. His iconic depictions of old Spokane street scenes have been a popular subject along with familiar landmarks such as the Court House, St. John's Cathedral, St. Aloysius Church, and the Davenport Hotel among others. In 1990 he was selected to paint a poster for the Idaho Centennial Commemoration which included an emotional scene of the famous Cataldo Mission with three members of the Coeur d'Alene tribe towering above. He had also done a series of old Seattle which were made into prints and his scenes of old Missoula were displayed in a local Montana bank and made into both prints and notecards. One of Carl's paintings of the Coeur d'Alene Hotel was selected for use in the labeling of wine bottles promoting the area. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Rod of Napa, California, his sister Claudia Kennedy from San Diego, and former wife, Judy Ray. He is survived by his sister, Kay Bahls (Les) of Sherwood, Oregon, and her son Jeffrey Ressler (Wei) of Tigard, Oregon, along with several other nieces and nephews. Carl loved animals of all kinds, having owned several miniature poodles over the years. He was great at growing tomatoes from seed, having a love for gardening, and enjoyed taking driving trips to California and the Oregon Coast. He studied the Bible with supplemental reading of biblical history. Astronomy was also a favorite field of interest for him. As for sports, Carl loved following the Gonzaga basketball team and also both the PGA and LPGA golf tours. Carl was a gentle soul and Spokane has lost a great artistic historian of Spokane's nostalgic past. At his request, no service will be held.



