SORENSEN, Carl Edward (Age 82) Carl Sorensen passed away in Spokane, WA. Carl was born at Reardan, WA to Hans and Dorothy Sorensen. Carl was a member of the Davenport Presbyterian Church and the Wheat Growers Association. He served as a commissioner for Lincoln Hospital for 20 years. Carl is survived by his wife Mary Sorensen; son Tom (Jolie) Sorensen and daughter Dawn (Clay) Thomson. He is also survived by three grandchildren; brother Jim Sorensen; sisters Karen (Dan) White, Christine (John) Bailey and numerous nieces and nephews. Carl was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Gerback and his brother Don Sorensen. A Celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, WA. Private family burial at Mountain View Cemetery, Davenport, WA. In Lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be made in Carl's memory to Alzheimer's Spokane, 1403 S. Grand Blvd. # 2025, Spokane, WA 99203, Hospice of Spokane, P.O. Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210 or Lincoln Hospital Foundation, 10 Nichols Street, Davenport, WA 99122. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Sorensen family. Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, WA is serving the family.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 27, 2019