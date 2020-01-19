Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl HUMPHREYS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HUMPHREYS, Carl Carl Humphreys passed away in an avalanche while skiing in Kellogg, Idaho on January 7, 2020. He was born in Seattle, Washington, October 24, 1961, to Janis Maylor

HUMPHREYS, Carl Carl Humphreys passed away in an avalanche while skiing in Kellogg, Idaho on January 7, 2020. He was born in Seattle, Washington, October 24, 1961, to Janis Maylor Smith and John W. D. Humphreys. Robert T. Smith was a caring and supportive step-father for 45 years. Carl graduated from Central Valley High School and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Eastern Washington University. He was married to the love of his life, Carra Cochrane, for twenty-five years. They were constantly laughing and supported each other in their individual pursuits. Carl was Carra's rock during her struggle with dementia. He took every measure to ensure her comfort and safety. Carl was a supportive, caring step-father to Carra's son, Darrick Hayman, and Carl often commented about what a solid citizen Darrick is. Grandpa Carl was a superhero to his adored grandsons, Tommy and Brady, and he taught them how to enjoy the outdoors in many ways, including mountain biking, fishing, snow skiing, and all manner of water sports. Carl and his brother Paul had a special bond and pursued many activities together: water and snow skiing, river rafting, watching football and playing poker with friends, ice skating, and wake surfing. They were fixtures at the annual 4th of July party at Dreamwood Bay. Carl was well-known in the local real-estate and lending community as a mortgage loan consultant for over 20 years. To say Carl was adventurous is an understatement. He loved every physical challenge and met each one with gusto. His enthusiasm and laughter were contagious. No one could be around Carl and not want to participate in whatever he was doing. He will be dearly missed in the snow skiing and mountain biking communities, on the Spokane and Lochsa Rivers, and at Liberty Lake. Carl touched many lives in a positive way. He was a lover of life and the love of our lives. Carl is survived by his wife Carra, stepson Darrick Hayman (Anne), grandsons Tommy and Brady, mother Janis Smith, father John W. D. Humphreys (Julie), brother Paul Humphreys (Lissa), stepbrother and sisters, Alan Smith (Janie Smith Briggs, nephews Chad and Troy Smith), Marilyn Smith, Linda Fladwood (Clyde), in-laws Carl and Donna Cochrane, and many other beloved family members and friends. A memorial will be held at Centerplace on January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to The : 19031 33rd Ave. W, Suite 301, Lynnwood, WA 98036, http://act.alz.org/goto/Carl_Humphreys Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.