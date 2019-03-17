Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WARWICK, Carl Matthew (Age 54) Carl passed away in Spokane, Washington on March 9, 2019 after battling Pulmonary Fibrosis. Carl Warwick was born November 12, 1964 in Davenport, Washington. He lived north of Reardan for the last 17 years and worked for Consolidated Support Services in Medical Lake for the last 18 years. A job that he loved. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sandy (Carroll) Warwick; daughters, Amber L. (Jason) Fisher, Aleana Warwick, and Jennifer Walker; his grandchildren, Briana, Cassius, Lincoln and Michael Fisher. He is also survived by his mother, Betty I. Bisson; brother William Jay (Kim) Warwick; step-brother Billie (Susie) Bisson; two sisters Robin D. (Dean) Landreth and Candy D. Bisson. He was preceded in death by his father, Billie Ray Warwick, Jr., and his brother Jessie Aaron Albin Warwick and step-brother, Douglas Bisson. A celebration of life memorial will be held at the Reardan Community Hall on Saturday, March 23 at 1:00 p.m. for anyone that would like to attend. Carl's family would like to encourage people to sign up for organ donation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Strate Funeral Home

