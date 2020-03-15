Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Robert "Rob" LUNDGREN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LUNDGREN, Carl Robert "Rob" (Age 75) Carl Robert "Rob" Lundgren, 75, died on March 4, 2020, at his home in Walla Walla, Washington. He is survived by his wife, Sue, their children, Anne (Shane) and Chris (Kelly), and his brother, Jim, as well as granddaughter, Ada. Rob was born to Carl Raymond and Betty (nee Ostrom) Lundgren on November 3, 1944 in Farragut, Idaho. He graduated from Medical Lake High School in 1963 and received a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Technology from Washington State University in 1968. From 1968 to 1972, he joined the United States Air Force and spent one of those years in Vietnam. Rob enjoyed a 31-year career with the United States Forest Service working in Washington and Idaho. Twenty of those years, he worked as Fire Management Officer on the Lochsa Ranger District in Kooskia, Idaho, retiring in 1997. Rob continued to work on fires during the summer for about ten years after retiring. In his spare time, Rob and Sue ran a Dutch oven catering business, sharing their delicious meals and zest for life with family, friends and strangers alike. Rob loved the outdoors and was happiest fishing and camping on the Salmon River in Idaho. He is remembered for his wry sense of humor and amazing ability to fix or build anything. His adventurous spirit and laughter were infectious. Rob touched many lives, whether it was with his home repairs, furniture creations, no-nonsense advice or simply sharing fabulous food and conversation. Memorial Donations may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice. Rob would appreciate toasts and cheers in his remembrance at any time. A celebration of life for family and gathering with friends will be scheduled at a later date.

